City to Reopen Recycling Plant

by Justin Walker

The City of Montgomery is going green, again. It has announced plans to reopen its recycling plant later this year. In a partnership with Repower South, a recycling company out of South Carolina, the project will create more than 50 jobs for the city.

There will be no additional cost to taxpayers and officials say they expect to recycle 60 percent of waste, which will double the life of landfills in the city.

Finance Director to the city of Montgomery Barry Crabb says the plan will save the city a lot of money.

“One of the things this is going to do is extend the life of our landfill. The last landfill sale we put in cost about $2.8 million. for us to extend the length of time between construction of those sales will save the city a lot of money”

The plan will help Maxwell Airforce Base meet its federal mandates it’s required. There is also a revenue component that will impact the facility, should things go well.

“The revenue share component that will allow us to share in up to two hundred thousand dollars a year which is about 10 percent of the cost of the bond juice to build the facility,” Crabb said.

Justin Converse, CEO and chairman of Repower South said that the project, when completed, will diminish the amount of waste in the environment.

“The most important thing is you’re gonna have landfill diversion, you’re going to have full community participation, in you’re recycling program. You’re going to extend the life of you’re landfill, that’ll end up lowering the cost of sale expansion, landfill expansion, all the future costs related to burying garbage. We’re simply going to bury a lot less garbage than you have in the past”

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says using only one garbage per household can help keep residents involved in recycling program.

“In this situation, you dont have to have another can, everybody recycles, 100% recycles, and the fact that theyve put the fuel component into this, which the other did not have, we’re going to be close to 60% of the garbage that comes from the city being diverted from the landfill.”

The plant is expected to become fully operational in November or December of this year.