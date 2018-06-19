Cyclist Thanks Firefighters for Saving His Life

by Ellis Eskew

A Montgomery man is thankful to be alive after having a recent brush with death.

Tuesday night he wanted to thank the firefighters that saved his life.

Phillip Jones is part of the Montgomery Bike Club. He had just finished a race near Lagoon Park when he blacked out and had a heart attack. His wife and friends gave him CPR and called 9-1-1.

A fire station was close by and medics were able to come revive him.

Jones publicly thanked them at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“Glad to be here. Glad they were there. I thank them for their public service and I know they probably don’t want to accept any accolades, but they certainly deserve it,” said Jones.

Medics stressed the importance of knowing CPR in emergency situations like this. They say the friends that helped give CPR to Jones helped to save his life until the medics got there.