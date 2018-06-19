Hot & Humid !

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to be the dominate weather feature over our area. This is keeping conditions hot and humid around here. Temps will manage low to mid 90s for highs but heat index numbers will hover in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Moisture will be on the increase and we should finally see some rain activity late week. The best chance for scattered showers and t-storms will come in the late afternoon heat. It looks like Thursday and Friday will support the best opportunity for seeing a few storms. Some could be strong with heavy rain, lightning, hail, and gusty winds. A decent chance for storms will stick around for Saturday but we should see fewer storms Sunday into early next week.