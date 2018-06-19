Juneteenth Program in Selma Celebrates Freedom

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma gather to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in America.

June 19th, 1865 is said to have been the day when the last slaves in America learned they were free — and that slavery was over.

A program was held at the Ancient Africa Enslavement & Civil War Museum.

Alani Fortier was one of dozens of children at the celebration.

They sang songs, danced and learned about the history of Juneteenth.

“At first, I just thought Juneteenth was in June, June the 10th,” said Fortier.

“But I just found out that its June 19th and its just so great and amazing to know this kind of information, I mean like, my mind is blown.”

Juneteenth is celebrated in hundreds of cities across the United States.

It’s a state holiday in Texas and Oklahoma.