Little to No Heat Relief

by Ryan Stinnett

CRANKING UP THE HEAT!: Lower rain chances are ahead for the next few days and that means we are gonna see a lot of heat in the coming days. Afternoon highs will make it up into the lower and mid 90s throughout the area, with heat index values in the lower 100s. Any showers and storms that develop should taper off as we lose the heating of the day. Tonight should be mostly clear with overnight lows will be in the lower to mid-70s.

ACROSS THE USA: Persistent onshore flow combined with deep tropical moisture will continue the threat for heavy rainfall and localized flooding impacts along the western Gulf Coast region through midweek. The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur along the Texas coast where amounts could exceed 6 inches. Very hot temperatures expected in the southwest, central, and eastern U.S. through midweek.

REST OF WEEK: Tomorrow looks to be a hotter day across the area and rain chances will be rather low as a ridge sits over the state. A mostly sunny sky afternoon highs will be up in the mid-90s. With the dewpoints still running in the lower 70s, heat index values will be in the lower 100s. We’ll only have a small chance of isolated afternoon storms as odds are in the 10-20% range. Please stay hydrated if you have to be outdoors at any point the next few days.

By Thursday and Friday, the ridge will weaken some and with such a high moisture content in the air, we will bring back better rain chances, 40-50% range. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s, and the sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Even though it has been feeling like summer for weeks now, it is still officially spring, but the summer solstice occurs at 5:07 AM CDT on Thursday, meaning the official start to summer.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Hot and humid days expected with highs in the lower to mid 90s. We are expecting more sun than clouds, but there will still be those daily, mainly afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances looks to be in the 20-30% range.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Surface observations and NOAA Doppler weather radar data indicate that a surface trough associated with a low- and mid-level low pressure system has moved inland over the Texas coastal plain. Although this system is producing a widespread area of cloudiness and disorganized showers and thunderstorms, interaction with land and proximity to dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere should prevent a tropical cyclone forming. However, this disturbance is likely to produce additional heavy rainfall and flash flooding across portions of southern and southeastern Texas during the next few days. Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan