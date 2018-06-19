MPD Searches for June 15 Dale Drive Murder Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jacab Irving is wanted by the Montgomery Police Department for Murder.

Irving is wanted for Murder in connection to a homicide that occurred on June 15, in the 1600 block of Dale Drive. The victim, Timothy Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Irving.

If you have any information regarding the location of Jacab Irving, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP or online at www.215STOP.com.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!