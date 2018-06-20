Chance for rain increases

by Shane Butler

It looks like the heat is going to back down slightly as the chance for rain activity increases over the next few days. Temps will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s for afternoon highs. Lots of gulf moisture will be in place providing the fuel for afternoon showers and t-storms Thursday and Friday. Some of the storms will be capable of frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. We stay in this active weather pattern through at least Saturday. Sunday into early next week looks hot and humid with daily afternoon showers/t-storms.