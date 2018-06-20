Dallas Co. Summer Program Feeds Hundreds of Children

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A feeding program underway in Dallas County this summer is making sure kids get a nutritious meal each day while school is out.

The Dallas County Summer Feeding program serves hundreds of children each day at sites located all around the county.

The Sardis Community Unity Fellowship Center is one of the sites where kids are fed.

Officials say its a much-needed program for area kids during the summer.

“Some families do struggle to provide a well-balanced, nutritious meal for their kids and normally they’d be receiving that meal at school, so this supplements during those months when school’s not in session,” said Feeding Program Director Pam Ivey.

The summer feeding program is sponsored by the Dallas County Commission.