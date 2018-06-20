Local Immigration Reaction

by Ellis Eskew



President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to stop the separation of families as they cross the border illegally and face criminal prosecution.

We wanted to know what some of you had to say about the immigration issue.

Officials have said they were working to reunite families as soon as possible but provided no clear answers on how that was going to happen.

We found people on both sides of the issue.

“If you cross the border wrong or legally, you should be with your kids regardless. Keep them together,” said Jermaine Russell.

Sandra O’ Callaghan disagrees.

“It is wrong, but if I commit a crime and have to be processed to due process, found innocent or otherwise, my kids would be separated from me. And unfortunately that is sort of the case here or so it seems. They have committed a crime by coming over here illegally and the kids have to wait until they have just process,” said O’Callaghan.

More than 2,300 migrant children have been separated from their families at the border since May.