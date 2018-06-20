Teen Charged with Elmore County Gas Station Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Kelton Bozeman, 17, has been charged with a shooting that occurred Tuesday night at a gas station in Elmore County.

According to Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman exited a truck and immediately began firing into a group of people at the Marathon gas station in Slapout.

The intended victim was a juvenile (not to be named) known to Bozeman.

Bozeman then fled the scene but was later apprehended by an Elmore County Deputy. The weapon used was located near the scene. He has been charged with Attempted Murder.

His bond has set at $60,000.