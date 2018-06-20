Tuskegee Sexual Assault Fugitive Captured in Florida

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tuskegee Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that wanted fugitive, Cornelius Bowen, is in Police custody.

On June 6, Bowen was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Panama City, Florida. Bowen, who was on federal probation, was picked up on a federal probation violation and felony warrants filed in the City of Tuskegee.

Tuskegee Assistant Police Chief Loyd Jenkins stated, “We graciously appreciate the help of CrimeStoppers, the US Marshal Services, ALEA and the diligent work of all our Detectives and Officers. We are glad that Bowen is in custody so that the victim and her family can have some relief in knowing that he has been arrested.”

Bowen is being held in the Bay County Jail in Florida.