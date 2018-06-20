United Way Day Of Action Kicks Off Early At Davis Elementary

by Jalea Brooks

This Thursday, June 21st is the United Way’s ‘Day of Action’, where organizations across the country will come together to lend a helping hand. The River Region United Way is taking action a little early starting with children’s literacy.

The group recruited nearly 100 volunteers to serve on June 18-21, assisting with children’s literacy activities as part of the summer program for students at E.T. Davis Elementary school in Montgomery.

Students are spending a small chunk of their summer vacation with activities centered around instilling a love for reading; and while it may seem a bit early to consider college and careers, students are exploring those options too.

After parading around in what could one day be their professional attire, students made vision boards and even filled out their first resume’.

“Kids are limited to the geographical location in where they live and if everyone around them has the same job or doesn’t have a variety of jobs it’s difficult for kids to be able to visualize that opportunity for themselves” said Camille Anderson Finley, with Montgomery Public Schools.

Volunteers helped put together backpacks full of books for each student to take home on the United Way’s actual Day of Action. The summer program will officially wrap up Friday with a River Front Cruise.