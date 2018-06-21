Alabama Man Charged In Government-Computer Scam

by Jonathan Thomas

A federal grand jury has indicted an Alabama man in an alleged 10-year scam involving surplus federal computers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois reported Wednesday that the indictment accuses 50-year-old Steven Mays of defrauding the federal “Computers for Learning” program.

The General Services Administration program transfers computers and related equipment that the government doesn’t need directly to schools and nonprofit organizations at no cost.

The indictment alleges that Mays obtained $22 million worth of computer equipment and sold it. He registered in the name of a church school in Dwight and told school officials he would refurbish the equipment he obtained for them.

Mays does not have a listed phone number and it was unclear whether he has an attorney.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)