CACC Will Now Offer Classes at New Prattville Location

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Central Alabama Community College will soon have a new location, in Prattville.

The college’s Millbrook location was housed at Stanhope-Elmore High School. It will now be moved to the Pratt Mill Center in Prattville. However, officials say there are plans to expand, with a permanent location.

The college will offer several programs for students interested in careers in healthcare, transportation and logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

The college will start offering classes at the new location this fall.