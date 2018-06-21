Nina and Pinta Replicas on Display in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A unique opportunity in Demopolis gives people a chance to step back into time and see what it might have been like to cross the Atlantic with Christopher Columbus.

Replicas of Columbus’ ships the Nina and the Pinta arrived in Demopolis Wednesday night.

The two ships are 15th century caravels made entirely of wood.

They’re docked at Kingfisher Bay Marina and open for tours through Monday.

Lil Emory of Demopolis brought her two daughters out to tour the ships.

“Its just amazing to see how small the ships actually were that they sailed the entire ocean, and how many people were really on deck at the time, also all the livestock and everything else they brought with them,” said Emory.

For more information about the ships — or the tours go to www.ninapinta.org.