Prattville Woman Accused of Stealing Money from Youth Baseball Program, Faces Theft Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Prattville woman is facing charges after being accused of stealing money from the city’s youth baseball program.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson says that Lindsey Leigh Martin, 38, turned herself in on a theft of property charge on Tuesday.

Court records show Martin is accused of stealing $15,000 to $20,000 from the Dixie Youth baseball program. Court records also show that she doesn’t have an attorney.

She has since been released, after posting a $10,000 bond.

