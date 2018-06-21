Rain And Storms Likely Today Through Saturday

by Ben Lang

It was a mainly dry but very warm and muggy Thursday morning. This afternoon, we’ll turn our attention to the return of rain and storms. Isolated downpours and storms are developing west of I-65. These will become more widespread this afternoon. Heavy rain with frequent lightning accompany the strongest storms. Some could produce strong wind gusts, but severe weather is not expected today.

Most of the storms die down overnight, but isolated showers or storms are possible. Lows tonight drop to the low 70s. If you don’t see rain Thursday, you certainly could on Friday. We may even see a couple waves of rain and storms move through- one during the afternoon, and another in the evening. High temperatures reach the low 90s. The latest hi-res models back off on rain late Friday night, but expect more storms by Saturday afternoon. Even with the rain, we’ll see highs in the low 90s and afternoon heat indeces in the upper 90s.

Fewer storms are forecast Sunday through early next week. Looks like a typical summer pattern with just isolated showers and storms next week. A bit of a warming trend as well, with highs going from the low 90s to mid 90s late in the week.