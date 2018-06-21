Showers & T-storms !

by Shane Butler

An active weather pattern is in play across our area and it lingers into part of our weekend. A couple more disturbances will make a run at us and each will generate round of showers and t-storms. Some of the storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will still manage 90s for highs but rain activity will knock the heat down at times. The chance for rain will back down a bit Sunday but we should see a few more storms Monday. The rest of next week is looking a little drier. A westward moving front could actually push through the region and this just might put us into some drier air for a few days.