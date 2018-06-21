Tallassee Patriotic Celebration Honors Veterans

by Danielle Wallace

People in Tallassee spent the night honoring local veterans. It was all part of their annual patriotic celebration held at the historic Mt. Vernon Theatre.

It is something that veterans like Harry Jackson who served as a marine in World War II are thankful for.

“There are very few World War II men left so we consider ourselves a little special I guess. I’m just delighted to be here and remember the old times,” says Jackson.

“It’s a wonderful gathering and I appreciate everything they do for veterans,” says George Chavis.

Some younger people in attendance say there is a lot to learn from those who served their country.

“Just how to be a better person in general, just how to help our country and how freedom is not free,” says Dalton Bryant.

“I think that we need to honor our veterans and make sure that they get recognized in our community and to show that we appreciate them,” says Riley Davis

In addition to saluting veterans, the celebration included a re-enactment of the World War II photo of marines raising the U.S flag at Iwo Jima.

“We all served our country in the marine core and so it means a lot to us. The marines are a very traditional service. We know our tradition and history based on the men that came before us and that is important,” says Bob Arnwine.

Veterans say it is their way of keeping alive the history behind the photograph for all veterans.

One of the main reasons why coordinators wanted this celebration here at the Mt. Vernon Theatre is make the community more aware of what this theater offers since it re-opened in January. Before re-opening in January, the Mt. Vernon Theatre closed decades ago in 1968.