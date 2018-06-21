The First Official Day of Summer

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: FYI…Summer officially started at 5:07AM CDT this morning and with the change in seasons comes a bit of a change in our weather across the state. The upper ridge currently in place across the Southeast will weaken due to an approaching trough coming out of the northern Rockies. This system will bring a cold front down into the northern portion of the Southeast today. With precipitable water values surging higher today, showers and thunderstorms should become numerous once again for this afternoon and through the day tomorrow due to the presence of the front. We note the SPC has roughly the northern third of Alabama highlighted in a “marginal risk” for severe storms today and tonight.

For Friday the risk areas are expanded and increase as there is the risk that a few storms to reach severe limits and could produce severe weather primarily in the form of damaging wind as instability values increase, and this does extend down into our part of the state.

Of course we want to remind folks what each risk category means and here is the official one from the SPC.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Our first weekend of summer will feature pretty routine summer weather. For both days, it will be hot and humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Of course, scattered showers and storms are expected, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

INTO NEXT WEEK: From Sunday into the middle of next week, the upper flow pattern goes pretty close to zonal, so the surface front will remain stalled just north of us through Tuesday. While much of Alabama will see a return to the diurnally driven showers and storms, areas closer to the weak frontal boundary may see more numerous storms.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan