Alabama business group seeking new CEO after departures

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Business Council of Alabama says it’s looking for a new chief executive following a wave of high-profile departures.

The Montgomery-based nonprofit issued a statement Thursday saying it will have a new leader to replace president and CEO Billy Canary no later than Jan. 1.

The move comes after four of the state’s largest companies quit the organization, with some openly questioning its leadership.

Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative all left the organization in recent days. The Montgomery Advertiser reports the moves came after the Business Council refused demands to remove Canary by Sept 1.

Officials with the organization say they wanted an orderly transition to replace Canary, who’s run the business group since 2003.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)