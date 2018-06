Montgomery PD Investigating Shooting on West Side

Adult Male Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Wound.

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s Westside….and it may become a murder case, since the victim’s wounds are described as life-threatening.

It happened about 7:00 P.M. Saturday night in the 900 Block of Busch Street. That’s on the West-side near West Jeff Davis Avenue, South of Day Street.

No arrests and no names released so far.