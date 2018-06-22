Some Afternoon Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Storms fired up this afternoon, mainly across central Alabama. These storms are moving at a good pace off to the east. Storms capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible through this evening, but should remain sub-severe. Beyond midnight, most of the rain and storms come to an end. Lows fall to the low to mid 70s by early Saturday morning. We’ll see scattered storms about the area by mid-afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. Otherwise Saturday looks hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s, and peak afternoon heat indices in the lower 100s. Saturday night lows only cool to the mid 70s.

Fewer storms expected Sunday, with only isolated development during the afternoon. Highs should reach the mid 90s for most. Any storms during the afternoon taper off by late in the evening, with temperatures falling back into the 70s.

Next week looks quite typical for summer. Highs most of the week top out in the low to mid 90s. Pop-up storms are possible each day, particularly during the afternoon and early evening. There really aren’t any large-scale features that give us better or worse chances for rain any particular day. Factor in the humidity, and afternoon heat index temps will be in the low 100s.