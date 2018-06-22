Strong Storms Expected Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Through the day, we are going to have to stay weather aware as we are likely to see more showers and storms and yes some of those will be packing a punch. The SPC has outlined a “slight risk” (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms tomorrow from northern Alabama westward into northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas tomorrow. Nearly the rest of Central Alabama has be defined in a “marginal risk”.

Strong downdraft thunderstorm winds, very heavy rainfall, and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning are the main threats. We may have a few severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings issued during that time frame as CAPE values are forecast to range from about 1200 over North Alabama to 3500 over South Alabama. While the primary threat is expected to be damaging wind, an isolated tornado is possible with storm relative helicity values 150 to 200 over the northern two-thirds of Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are likely to have lingering showers and storms to start our Saturday, and then the rest of the weekend should feature pretty routine summer weather. It will be hot and humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Of course, a few showers and storms are expected, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The ridge looks to strengthen a bit and that means temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s. With the surface front stalled just north of us through Tuesday, we are going to maintain a decent the risk of showers and storms. Then the rest of the week should see a return to the diurnally driven showers and storms, and highs around 90 degrees each afternoon.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Stay weather aware!

Ryan