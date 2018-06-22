Three Alabama-Made Cars are in this Top 10 list of “American Made Cars”

List was compiled by CARS.COM WEBSITE

by Tim Lennox

There are a lot of cars assembled in Alabama these days, including those from the huge Hyundai plant in Montgomery. But three vehicles assembled at the Honda plant in Lincoln, Alabama, The Ridgeline, the Pilot and the Odyssey, have made the cars.com list of the most American-made cars.

The website report includes this:

“In a Cars.com survey of more than 1,000 licensed drivers, 83 percent named assembly location as an important factor in determining economic impact. Yet more than 7 in 10 survey respondents said other factors surpass economic impact in their purchase decision, and nearly 3 in 10 said they care only a little or not at all about economic impact. That bears out when looking at sales of domestically produced vehicles: A Cars.com analysis of Automotive News data found that cars built in America account for only about 53 percent of passenger-vehicle sales in the U.S. through the first quarter of 2018.”

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE.