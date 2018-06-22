TIME Magazine: Navy Considering Refugee Tent City in South Alabama & Elsewhere.

Suggested initial cost: $233-Million

by Tim Lennox

TIME reports on a Navy plan to handle tens of thousands of refugees, and quotes a U.S. Navy memo:

“The Navy memo outlines plans to build “temporary and austere” tent cities to house 25,000 migrants at abandoned airfields just outside the Florida panhandle near Mobile, Alabama, at Navy Outlying Field Wolf in Orange Beach, Alabama, and nearby Navy Outlying Field Silverhill.”

The full TIME article is HERE.