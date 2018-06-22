Week-long Investigation Leads to Arrest in Montgomery Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in connection to the June 15 shooting death of Timothy Martinez, 26, of Montgomery.

MPD charged Jacab Irving, 28, of Montgomery with capital murder after he was taken into custody this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest, Irving was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

On Friday, June 15, shortly after midnight, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1600 block of Dale Drive in reference to subjects shot. There, they located Martinez who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound also was located and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD’s investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument between multiple subjects and that the suspect fired into the residence, striking Martinez and the other adult male. Further investigation identified Irving as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.