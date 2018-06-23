Mainly Dry Sunday, Summery Next Week

by Ben Lang

Hardly any rain has fallen across central and south Alabama through 5PM, and we probably won’t see much through the remainder of the weekend. We could still see some showers or storms this evening though, with another round of storms expected to track across northern Alabama. While those storms stay well to the north, outflow, or cool air rushing out and away from those storms, could fire up a few storms north of Highway 80 this evening. Overnight, any rain we have will gradually come to an end. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Doesn’t look like we’ll have much rain around through Sunday. It’ll definitely be another hot and humid day though- expect high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Afternoon heat index temperatures reach the low 100s.

Only isolated showers & storms are expected for about the first half of next week. This afternoon’s model runs indicated a slightly more widespread coverage of rain Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures trend in the low to mid 90s.