Victim’s ID released, Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Murder

Shooting happened Friday afternoon on the city's West Side.

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery Police identify the suspect as 51 year old Jimmy Sanders.

He’s charged with the shooting death of 50 year old Liberty Anthony, who was killed in the 900 Block of Busch Street about 7:00 PM Friday.

Police say the men knew each other and had argued before the shooting, Sanders bond is set at $150,000 and he is charged with murder.