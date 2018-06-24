Finally! Montgomery is Considered “Cool”!

by Tim Lennox

At the top of the Montgomery entry is this:

When three of a city’s claims to fame are chic bars, deep-fried bacon, and fighting the good fight for Civil Rights, you know you’re onto something special. Montgomery is both the first Confederate capital and the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement. Home to Rosa Parks, Queen Anne mansions, and blues riffs like your grandma couldn’t follow. This isn’t a spot for some run-of-the-mill vacation — here, you have to take the world in.

