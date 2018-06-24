Heat Turns Up Early This Week

by Ben Lang

Only isolated storms have pushed into south Alabama this afternoon along the sea breeze. Elsewhere, its been a mostly sunny and hot day. High temperatures for many reached the mid 90s. Factor in the humidity, and it felt like the low 100s throughout the afternoon. Expect the isolated showers to taper off this evening, and otherwise a mostly clear sky. Temperatures slowly cool to the mid 70s overnight.

Only isolated storms are expected Monday afternoon. A high pressure ridge overhead of Alabama results in another hot day- highs for most reach the mid 90s. Afternoon heat index temperatures near 105°.

For the rest of the week, rain coverage will be a bit higher, especially Thursday through next weekend. High temperatures remain hot in the low to mid 90s. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like the low 100s during the afternoon. Rain tapers off during the evenings with dry but humid nights. Lows fall to the mid 70s through Thursday night, and low 70s for Friday through next Monday night.