Statements of Sympathy for Attorney General Steve Marshall

Bridgette Marshal died early today.

by Tim Lennox

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) released the following statement on Sunday upon hearing news of the passing of Bridgette Marshall, the wife of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall:

“On behalf of the Alabama House of Representatives, our thoughts, prayers, and sympathies are with Attorney General Steve Marshall and his family as they come to terms with the tragic loss of their wife, mother, and loved one, Bridgette. A tragic incident such as this offers all of us a reminder to hold our loved ones close because they can be lost . During the time I’ve worked with Attorney General Marshall, I’ve found him to be a principled man with great integrity and deep devotion to his Christian faith, and I know his love of the Lord will help him steer this difficult course Steve Marshall and his family carry heavy hearts at this time, and I ask that we all pray for God to provide them with peace and solace in the coming days.” ==========================================================================

From the office of Troy King: “Paige and I just learned of the tragic death of Bridgette Marshall. Today is a sad and difficult day. Today we are not in different political campaigns or camps. We are husbands and wives, fathers and mothers. We cannot imagine the deep sense of loss and grief the Marshall family must face. We offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers for Attorney General Steve Marshall and his family and pray that God’s grace and peace and hope will enfold and sustain them. Out of respect for the Marshall family, I have paused my campaign during this time of mourning. I have directed that all of our advertising be stopped. May God hold them in the palm of His hand.” ========================================================================== Governor Kay Ivey:

“This morning, I was incredibly saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Bridgette Marshall. Bridgette was the loving wife of Attorney General Steve Marshall and the caring mother of their daughter Faith. A mother is the backbone to a family and especially important to her daughter. I pray that Steve and Faith are comforted in this extremely difficult time. It is never easy to lose a loved one and certainly not as suddenly as this. I have spoken with Attorney General Marshall and offered my support. I know the people of Alabama will show the Marshall family great love and sympathy during this time.” =========================================================================

The Republican Attorneys General Association released the following statement on the passing of Bridgette Marshall, wife of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall:

“The news of Bridgette’s passing is absolutely tragic. My heart breaks for Steve, his daughter and the entire Marshall family,” said RAGA Chair Leslie Rutledge. “On behalf of the RAGA family – from my fellow AGs and their spouses, to our supporters – I wish to extend our deepest sympathies for their loss. We will be praying for them during this difficult time; and, we all hope they are given the privacy they need to mourn.”

=============================================================================