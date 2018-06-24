Wife of Alabama AG Steve Marshall dies unexpectedly.

Office cites mental health illness.

by Tim Lennox

(Facebook photo)

Expressions of sympathy are coming in after the death of Bridgette Marshall, wife of Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Marshall’s office says she died this morning ” after a long struggle with mental illness”, but does not specify a cause of death. Marshall is running for the GOP nomination as Attorney General and is in a runoff election on July 17 with former AG Troy King.

King has suspended all campaign advertising and writes:

“We cannot imagine the deep sense of loss and grief the Marshall family must face. We offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt prayers for Attorney General Steve Marshall and his family and pray that God’s grace and peace and hope will enfold and sustain them.”

From Governor Kay Ivey

“Bridgette was the loving wife of Attorney General Steve Marshall and the caring mother of their daughter Faith. A mother is the backbone to a family and especially important to her daughter. I pray that Steve and Faith are comforted in this extremely difficult time.”

More on the story on Alabama News Network at 5:30 and 10:00 PM, and here online.