51-Year Old Montgomery Man Charged with Murder
MPD has arrested Jimmie Sanders, 51, of Montgomery related to the murder investigation of Liberty Anthony.
Sanders has was taken into custody, charged with Murder, and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He is being held under a $150,000 bond.
The initial investigation indicates that Sanders and Anthony were known to each other and the shooting appears to be related to an argument between them.
There is no further information available for release at this time.