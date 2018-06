Autauga County EMA Working to Fix Weather Siren Outage

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to the Autauga County Emergency Management Agency, crews working as quickly as possible to repair the county’s Tornado warning system.

As a result, the county currently has no warning system and does not have an estimate on when the repairs will be completed.

