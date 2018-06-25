Noon Update: Heat Advisory in Effect

by Ryan Stinnett

HOT & HUMID: Temperatures will rise into the middle 90s this afternoon. Heat indices could reach 105 degrees or above for a few hours. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

REST OF WEEK: Little change in the thinking of our forecast for the week. The upper-level ridge should continue to limit rain chances to a 20-30% range each day as isolated afternoon storms cannot be completely ruled out. Highs will range from the mid to upper 90s. On Wednesday a trough moves through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley and looks to weaken the ridge a bit, this will allow a weak shortwave near the base of the trough to move over the Tennessee Valley which would lead to enhanced chance of rain and storms for the second half of the week.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: A high pressure looks to set up off the Southeast coast and it this occurs, we would have a deep moisture fetch off the Atlantic and Gulf which would allow for scattered to numerous showers and storms for Alabama. Of course, the greatest coverage would come during the afternoon and evening hours, but of course, rain will be possible at just about anytime.

Have a great day!

Ryan