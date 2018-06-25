Hot & Humid

by Shane Butler

Summer heat is with us and it’s remaining in full force out there this week. High pressure is over the region leading to hot and humid conditions. Temps will heat up into the low to mid 90s each day. When you factor in the humidity heat index values reach 100-105. Daytime heating will fire up showers and t-storms each afternoon. The storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. It seems like this will be the weather setup until further notice. Our advice is to slow down and just take it easy during these extremely hot and humid periods.