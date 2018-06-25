Montgomery County Arrests: June 18-24

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/35 Derrick Young Arrest Date: 6/21/18 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 2nd

2/35 Timothy Williams Arrest Date: 6/20/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

3/35 Adrian Washington Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 1st

4/35 Oscar Washington Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Cocaine & Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol

5/35 Howard Taylor-Jr. Arrest Date: 6/19/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation



6/35 Joseph Sullivan Arrest Date: 6/18/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card, Obstruction of Justice, & By Order of the Court

7/35 Vandarrin Smith Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Assault II, Attempt to Elude, & Possession of Controlled Substance

8/35 Jimmie Sanders Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Murder

9/35 Jeffrey Roscoe-Jr. Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd & 3rd

10/35 Charlie Prevo Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation



11/35 Joshua Petty Arrest Date: 6/20/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

12/35 Benjamin Pendleton Arrest Date: 6/21/18 Charge(s):Attempt to Elude, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts), Possession of Marijuana 1st (2 counts), & Robbery 1st

13/35 Patrick Nelson Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury, Public Intoxication, & Resisting Arrest

14/35 Marvin Mitchell-Jr. Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence & Theft of Property 1st (2 counts)

15/35 Wesley Miles Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



16/35 Erika Means Arrest Date: 6/19/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

17/35 Andrew McLean Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

18/35 James McCord Arrest Date: 6/20/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

19/35 Aaron McClendon Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

20/35 Christopher Mann Arrest Date: 6/18/18 Charge(s): Hold for USM Only



21/35 Michael Little Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

22/35 Jermaine Little Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

23/35 Reginald Knight Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd

24/35 Matthew Jordan Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

25/35 Jade Jordan Arrest Date: 6/21/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice



26/35 Jacob Irving Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder

27/35 Byron Harris Arrest Date: 6/21/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

28/35 Justin Hall Arrest Date: 6/19/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd

29/35 Johnny Hall Arrest Date: 6/19/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

30/35 Timothy Graham Arrest Date: 6/20/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st



31/35 Naquarius Gaston Arrest Date: 6/20/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

32/35 James Durrance Arrest Date: 6/18/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

33/35 Andre Cook Arrest Date: 6/18/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, Domestic Violence 3rd, Domestic Violence 2nd (3 counts), Driving While Suspended, & Open Container Violation

34/35 Stevie Coleman Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts)

35/35 Clarence Campbell Jr. Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Probation Violation, & Theft of Property 1st







































































