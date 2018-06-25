Montgomery County Arrests: June 18-24 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jun 25, 2018 5:43 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/35Derrick Young Arrest Date: 6/21/18 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 2/35Timothy Williams Arrest Date: 6/20/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 3/35Adrian Washington Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 4/35Oscar Washington Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Cocaine & Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 5/35Howard Taylor-Jr. Arrest Date: 6/19/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/35Joseph Sullivan Arrest Date: 6/18/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card, Obstruction of Justice, & By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 7/35Vandarrin Smith Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Assault II, Attempt to Elude, & Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 8/35Jimmie Sanders Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 9/35Jeffrey Roscoe-Jr. Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd & 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 10/35Charlie Prevo Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/35Joshua Petty Arrest Date: 6/20/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/35Benjamin Pendleton Arrest Date: 6/21/18 Charge(s):Attempt to Elude, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts), Possession of Marijuana 1st (2 counts), & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 13/35Patrick Nelson Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury, Public Intoxication, & Resisting Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 14/35Marvin Mitchell-Jr. Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence & Theft of Property 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 15/35Wesley Miles Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/35Erika Means Arrest Date: 6/19/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/35Andrew McLean Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 18/35James McCord Arrest Date: 6/20/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/35Aaron McClendon Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 20/35Christopher Mann Arrest Date: 6/18/18 Charge(s): Hold for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 21/35Michael Little Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 22/35Jermaine Little Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 23/35Reginald Knight Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 24/35Matthew Jordan Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 25/35Jade Jordan Arrest Date: 6/21/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 26/35Jacob Irving Arrest Date: 6/22/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 27/35Byron Harris Arrest Date: 6/21/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 28/35Justin Hall Arrest Date: 6/19/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 29/35Johnny Hall Arrest Date: 6/19/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 30/35Timothy Graham Arrest Date: 6/20/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 31/35Naquarius Gaston Arrest Date: 6/20/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 32/35James Durrance Arrest Date: 6/18/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 33/35Andre Cook Arrest Date: 6/18/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, Domestic Violence 3rd, Domestic Violence 2nd (3 counts), Driving While Suspended, & Open Container Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/35Stevie Coleman Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd, Possession of Marijuana 1st, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 35/35Clarence Campbell Jr. Arrest Date: 6/23/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Probation Violation, & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates June 18th through June 24th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Local Boy Pleads with Drivers to Slow Down after T... The Latest: Amid Protesters, Sessions announces $2... 51-Year Old Montgomery Man Charged with Murder Georgia Man, Grandson Uninjured in Plane Crash in ...