Mother Killed, Son Hurt in Selma Drive By Shooting

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma woman is dead and her son is clinging to life after they’re shot during a drive-by shooting in Selma.

Police say 19 year old Marquaveous Benjamin opened fire on a mother and son Sunday night.

They say 36 year old Brean Williams was killed in the shooting and her 17 year old son is in the hospital fighting for his life.

The shooting happened in front of a house on the 400 block of Young Street.

Police Chief Spencer Collier says Benjamin was already wanted on an attempted murder charge from a shooting a week earlier.

“Its pretty clear that he is a danger to the citizens of Selma, to the public safety and common good of this community,” said Collier.

“At this point we have no choice but to treat him as the threat that we believe he is to the people of this community.”

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings or Benjamin’s whereabouts call (334) 874-2125 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.