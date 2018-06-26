Heat Advisory Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

HOT AND HUMID WEATHER: An upper ridge and abundant low level moisture will be in place across the Deep South this week providing the typical summertime weather for Alabama, meaning, little change in the day to day forecast this time of year. It will be hot each day, with highs in the lower and mid 90s, and very humid as dew points hover in the lower to mid 70s. We note the NWS in Birmingham has issued a “heat advisory” for many Central Alabama counties today until 8PM today.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT: Temperatures will rise into the middle 90s this afternoon and heat indices will reach 105 degrees or above for a few hours. A heat advisory means the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Little to no heat relief unless you find yourself under one of those scattered, mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Though severe weather is not expected, with the very high instability values in place across the state, any storms which can develop will pack a punch with tremendous amounts of lightning, intense tropical downpours, and even the threat of gusty “microburst winds.”

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change; hot, humid days with a mix of sun and clouds and the risk of scattered storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. But, you always have the chance of a late night/early morning rogue storm. Afternoon highs will be in the 90-95 degree range and yes heat index values will likely be over 100° during the afternoons, and we are likely to see additional heat advisories issued across portions of Alabama this week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More of the same, still hot and still humid. Partly sunny days, with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs mostly in the low 90s.

ROLLING INTO JULY: You guessed it, more hot and humid weather as we head towards the Fourth of July holiday. It’s summer in Alabama so it will be humid and hot, with those randomly scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. It is hard to have big changes in our weather this time of year, unless you get some sort of tropical system to develop and impact the region.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan