Hot & Humid With PM Storms

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern remains in place across our area. The heat and high humidity will give way to afternoon showers and t-storms each day. Temps will manage low to mid 90s for highs while overnight lows hover in the mid to upper 70s. The daily round of storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, small hail, and gusty winds. Looks like this weather setup will be hanging around well into next week.