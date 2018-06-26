Leapin’ Lizards! ASF’s “Annie” Set to Debut

by Ellis Eskew

It’s a hard knock life at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival as the beloved musical “Annie” gets ready to debut. Some of the cast is made up of professional actors from New York.

“Coming down here I have heard a lot about ASF. Everyone I speak to about it loves this place, so I’ve been wanting to come here for a while and here I am,” said Charles E. Wallace, who plays “Daddy Warbucks.”

Many others are played by local children from the River Region.

And of course there is a special four legged friend…

“Marti” the dog plays “Sandy.” She also played the part in the 2014 Jamie Foxx film remake of “Annie.”

“Everything we do is based on treats, rewards, positive reinforcement, and really the relationship the animal has with the actress,” said Brian Michael Hoffman, the dog trainer.

“I love it so much,” said Vivian Poe, who plays “Annie.” I got to have sleepovers with Marti to promote our bonding and the whole experience has been very fun.”

While the musical is sure to be fun and family friendly, there is a deeper message that “Annie” hopes to share.

“My goal in being in “Annie” is to really have everyone walk out of the theater, not only humming the songs that are super catchy, but also with a message that could change their lives… For the better,” said Poe.

“Annie” opens July 4th. For ticket information, contact ASF box office.