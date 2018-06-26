Morning / Noon Reporter

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network, made up of CBS 8, ABC 32, CW Montgomery, MeTV and Heartland Network, has an opening for a Morning/Noon Reporter. This person will appear Live several times in our two-hour morning newscast, as well as our 11 a.m. and Noon newscasts. The person hired must have exceptional Live ad-libbing skills and be able to work quickly with a minimum of supervision. The ideal candidate should have Live reporting experience and the ability to interview people in the field. A college degree in Communications or related field is required. Please send resume, cover letter, DVD or link to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109, or email to jobs@waka.com. No phone calls, please. EOE