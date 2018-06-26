Wanted Murder Suspect Caught by Authorities in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The suspect wanted for a drive-by shooting in Selma that left a 36 year old woman dead and her 17 year old son clinging to life has been caught by police.

Police Chief Spencer Collier says Marquaveous Benjamin was apprehended at an apartment on the 1800 block of Bienville Street at around 9 Tuesday morning.

Collier says officers surrounded the building and found Benjamin trying to climb into attic to hide when they went inside.

Collier says Benjamin is wanted in connection with at least two shootings.

“As of now we have active warrants for capital murder, attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, an additional attempted murder charge and he is a person of interest in another homicide,” he said.

Benjamin is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.