AG Steve Marshall Holds Press Conference on Death of His Wife

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Attorney General Steve Marshall held a heartbreaking news conference today as he openly discussed the death of his wife. Marshall’s wife, Bridgette, died this past weekend, and since then rumors have swirled, especially online as to how she died…And now we know she took her own life.

Surrounded by family, Steve Marshall said he and his family were only coming forward due to the rumors and false information. He confirmed that his wife, for years battled with a combination of health problems including migraines, stomach issues and mental health issues. He said his wife has sought treatment on and off but could never quite get past the battles she was facing.

Last Sunday, Marshall said his wife, who was living out of state at the time, talked to him on the phone and said she was ‘tired of being tired’. She then hung up the phone and shot herself.

But Marshall said he wants to remember his wife for all the good that was in her. During the press conference, he read a letter she wrote to him on election night just a couple of weeks ago.