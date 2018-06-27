Another Heat Advisory Through 7PM Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Temperatures quickly warmed Wednesday morning, and they only get warmer this afternoon. Heat index temperatures reach or exceed 105 degrees at times today, and a heat advisory is in effect for part of the area through 7PM. If you are outside for long periods of time, pay attention to signs of heat exhaustion. If you can, wait until this evening to complete outdoor work. Some showers and storms fire up this afternoon, but not everyone gets rain. Severe weather is not expected, but any afternoon storms during the summer typically have a gusty wind and frequent lightning potential.

The rain tapers off this evening, and we should be rain free by 10PM or so. Lows fall to the mid 70s overnight under a mostly clear sky. Heat index temps climb into the lower to mid 100s again Thursday, and we could see another heat advisory issued. Scattered storms are possible, especially during the afternoon, but again not everyone will see rain.

There won’t be much of a change to our sensible weather over the next 8 days. Afternoon storms are possible each day, and highs continue to trend in the low to mid 90s. For now, looks like we’ll have storms around at some point on July 4th too, with highs in the mid 90s.