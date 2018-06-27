History Teachers Get Schooled in History in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Thirty history teachers from across Alabama are in Selma this week getting a lesson about history.

The Alabama History Institute for Teachers is one of twelve being held throughout the state this summer.

Teachers who attend learn new skills, ideas and techniques to use to take back to their classrooms.

Cathy Jones is a history teacher from Loachapoka High School.

“One of the things that we’ve talked about is oral history and how we can integrate that into our curriculum, how our kids can become engaged and active when it comes to history so that they learn more than dates and names, but they connect with the people and then even connect with people today,” said Jones.

The institute is sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Department of Archives and History.