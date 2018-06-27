New Day, Old Forecast…Hot and Humid!

by Ryan Stinnett

LITTLE CHANGE FROM YESTERDAY: It is a hot and humid day with temperatures generally in the lower to mid 90s across Central Alabama this afternoon. A few showers and storms are popping up on the radar this afternoon, and these are the only heat relief you find out there. Though severe weather is not expected, with the very high instability values in place across the state, any storms which develop will pack a punch with tremendous amounts of lightning, intense tropical downpours, and even the threat of gusty “microburst” winds.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT: For portions of Central and West Alabama again this afternoon as temperatures rise into the middle 90s this afternoon and heat indices could reach 105 degrees or above for a few hours. A heat advisory means the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and check up on relatives and neighbors.

REST OF THE WEEK: It is just that time of year when there is little change in the day to day weather for the state. Expect hot, humid days with a mix of sun and clouds and the risk of scattered storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. But, you always have the chance of a late night/early morning rogue storm. Afternoon highs will be in the 90-95 degree range and yes heat index values will likely be over 100° during the afternoons, and we are likely to see additional heat advisories issued across portions of Alabama this week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More of the same, still hot and still humid. Partly sunny days, with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs mostly in the low 90s.

ROLLING INTO JULY: It’s summer in Alabama so it will be humid and hot, with those randomly scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. It is hard to have big changes in our weather this time of year, unless you get some sort of tropical system to develop and impact the region.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: A weak, non-tropical low pressure system located just offshore of the southeastern coast of North Carolina is producing a small area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for some limited development of this system during the next day or two before the low moves northeastward away from the United States. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan