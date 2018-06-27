Summer Heat Rules !

by Shane Butler

This hot and humid weather pattern is in full force and it’s not letting up anytime soon. Temps will continue to soar into the 90s but feel more like triple digit heat when you factor in the high humidity. A moisture rich environment will supply the fuel for daily afternoon showers and t-storms. Storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. FYI the tropics are quiet and we don’t see any development over the Atlantic basin for the next five days.