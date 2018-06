Tuskegee Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee Police are investigating a man’s murder.

21-year-old Quadarius Long was shot and killed in the 600 block of Judkins Circle Tuesday evening.

No arrests have been made in the case and police are still working to determine the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with any information that could help solve this case is asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at (334) 727-0200.